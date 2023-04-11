 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons re-sign WR KhaDarel Hodge to one-year deal

After trading for CB Jeff Okudah on Tuesday morning, Atlanta is still not done making moves. The Falcons re-signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to one-year deal, bringing the special teams ace back for the 2023 season.

By Adnan Ikic
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday afternoon that they would be re-signing wide receiver and special teams savant KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year deal.

Hodge joined the Falcons on a one-year contract last season, and secured a spot on the 53-man roster by winning a Training Camp battle against a bevy of other wide receiver hopefuls. After a successful 2022 campaign, the Birds have opted to retain his services.

Hodge statistically had his most successful season yet as a wide receiver in the NFL, tallying career highs with 13 receptions, 202 yards and scoring his first career touchdown in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Where his value really comes from is his work on special teams, where Hodge proved to be an incredibly valuable contributor. The Prairie View A&M alum led the Falcons with nine special teams tackles, and he will reprise his role as one of the team’s most important gunners.

2023 will be Hodge’s sixth season in the league after latching on as an undrafted free agent.

