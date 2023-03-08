Biggest winners on offense from the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine has come and gone, and with it we’ve received valuable information on some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Every year there are players who surprise with incredible testing, and others who come in below expectations. It’s a good opportunity for scouts to return to the tape to evaluate discrepancies in how players looked on film versus on the track in Indianapolis.

With all the testing posted and the final numbers in, it’s time to take a closer look at the prospects who helped themselves the most with their performance at the Combine. After discussing the defense on Tuesday, our attention now moves to the offensive prospects.

I’ll be tracking the testing and putting the numbers into context using RAS: Relative Athletic Score. It’s a system invented by Kent Le Platte that takes the measurements of a player, combines them with the testing numbers, and spits out an easy-to-understand final RAS score between 0.00 and 10.0. That number is essentially the percentile of the athlete. A 10.0 would be the best ever at the position (100th percentile). A 7.50 would be a very good (75th percentile) athlete. 5.00 (50th percentile) would be an average athlete, and so on.

Here are the biggest winners from the Combine on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterbacks

Your new “perfect 10” at QB, Anthony Richardson blew the doors off the Combine with incredible testing at over 6’4, 244. He ran a 4.43s 40 (99.8th percentile), 1.53s 10-yard split (99.7th percentile), and set new records for the vert (40.5”) and broad jump (10’8”) for QB. There should be no question about Richardson’s elite upside now. Bryce Young, Alabama (N/A): Bryce Young didn’t throw or do drills at the Combine. What he did was check the minimum size requirements for most teams with his weigh-in. Young came in at over 5’10 and over 200 pounds. That should be enough to keep him at the top of most QB boards—but just barely.

Running backs

Bijan Robinson entered the Combine as the clear RB1, and he left the Combine as the clear RB1. At 5’11, 215, Robinson hit 4.46s in the 40, 1.54s in the 10-yard split, and jumped 37” in the vert and 10’4” in the broad. He also put everyone else to shame in the drills, particularly as a receiver. Chase Brown, Illinois ( 9.75u ): One of my big winners from the Senior Bowl, Chase Brown tested out as the third-best athlete among the RB group thanks to a 4.43s 40, 40” vert, and 10’7” broad jump.

The biggest question surrounding Zach Charbonnet was his athletic ceiling, and he more than alleviated those concerns with his testing. At over 6’0, 214, Charbonnet hit an impressive 4.53s 40, 1.54s 10-yard split, and put up some very good jumps. He helped himself in a big way and is probably a second-round pick. Evan Hull, Northwestern ( 9.22u ): In a crowded Day 3 RB group, Evan Hull has differentiated himself with a good week at the Senior Bowl and an impressive workout in Indianapolis. He impressed with a 4.47s 40, 1.53s 10-yard split, 6.9s 3-cone, and some excellent jumps.

I haven’t watched Deneric Prince at all, but he definitely raised eyebrows with his workout at the Combine. Prince finished as the best overall athlete in the RB group thanks to above-average size (nearly 6’0, 216), elite speed (4.41s 40), and some impressive jumps. His stock should see a significant boost. Jahmyr Gibbs (7.95u) and Devon Achane (6.84u): While both Gibbs and Achane were dinged for their lack of size, they deserve shout-outs for showing off some insane speed. Achane led all RBs with a 4.32s 40, while Gibbs was right behind him at 4.36s.

Wide receivers

Once again, a prospect totally off my radar comes in and blows the doors off the Combine. Bryce Ford-Wheaton finished first in RAS among all receivers thanks to measuring in at a towering 6’4, 221, running a 4.38s (!!) 40, and jumping 41” in the vert and 10’9” in the broad. His agility testing was good too! Ford-Wheaton made himself some money with this performance. Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss ( 9.93u ): Those who followed my Senior Bowl coverage will know that Jonathan Mingo impressed me, but even I was surprised by how well he tested. Mingo finished second among all WRs, measuring in at nearly 6’2, 220. His jumps (39.5” vert, 10’9” broad) were elite and his 4.46s 40 at his size is very good. Mingo may have worked his way into the late-Day 2 conversation.

Andrei Iosivas was expected to be one of the better testers in Indianapolis, but his numbers were still very impressive. At over 6’3, 205, Iosivas ran a borderline-elite 4.43s 40, 1.52s 10-yard split, and a 6.85s 3-cone. He then showed off his explosiveness with a 92nd percentile vert and broad jump. After a mediocre Senior Bowl, this should stabilize Iosivas’ draft stock in the late-Day 2 range. Matt Landers, Arkansas ( 9.91u ): Another size/speed receiver who I hadn’t watched prior to the Combine, Matt Landers also stood out thanks to some terrific testing at over 6’4, 200. Landers blazed a 4.37s (!!) 40 at his size and also added an outstanding 10’10” broad jump.

Rashee Rice saw his stock cool a bit thanks to an up-and-down Senior Bowl, but he answered a lot of questions about his athleticism at the Combine. At 6’1, 204, Rice ran a 4.51s 40 (70th percentile) but managed an awesome 1.49s 10-yard split (98th percentile). He also hit some elite numbers on the jumps, including a 41” vert. Rice should once again be a fixture in the second round. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee ( 9.56u ): Cedric Tillman saw his 2022 season cut short due to injury, and that led to his draft stock tumbling after a breakout year in 2021. This workout should help build his hype once again, as Tillman finished with the sixth-best RAS thanks to his size (over 6’3, 213) and some terrific jumps. He also ran a very respectable 4.54s 40 and 1.56s 10-yard split.

It seems like A.T. Perry’s draft stock has bounced around more than any other player in this class, but this Combine performance and his strong Shrine Bowl should see him back in the Day 2 range. Perry measured in at over 6’3, 198 and ran a terrific 4.47s 40. He also hit 11’01” in the broad jump (98th percentile), showcasing his explosiveness. Trey Palmer, Nebraska (N/A): With all the hype around Jalin Hyatt (4.40s) and Tyler Scott (4.44s) as the speed demons of this wide receiver class, it was actually Trey Palmer who ran the fastest 40 at 4.33s. Palmer was one of the best receivers at the Senior Bowl and should see his stock rise into Day 2.

Tight ends

A year after Jelani Woods became the “perfect 10” at TE, he’s already been dethroned by one of the bigger surprises of the Combine: Zack Kuntz. At over 6’7, 255, Kuntz blazed a 4.55s 40, 1.57s 10-yard split, and an incredible 6.87s 3-cone. He also hit 40” in the vert and 10’8” in the broad. Simply incredible numbers for a prospect I hadn’t even heard of prior to the event. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State ( 9.95u ): By far the most hyped tight end heading into Indianapolis, Luke Musgrave certainly didn’t disappoint. At 6’6, 253, Musgrave ran an impressive 4.61s 40 and 1.58s 10-yard split, showing off the long speed that he’s known for. He also had some elite explosiveness testing, including a 10’5” broad jump (96th percentile).

We all knew Darnell Washington was athletic, but this testing is still incredible. At almost 6’7, 264, Washington ran a 4.64s 40, hit 10’2” in the broad jump, and ran an incredible 4.08s short shuttle (98th percentile). Also, watching him push the sled with ease during the drills compared to all the other tight ends struggling was hilarious. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State ( 9.58u ): Tucker Kraft was rumored to be a good tester heading into the Combine, and he finished with a really good day overall. At nearly 6’5, 254, Kraft hit an impressive 4.69s 40, 1.59s 10-yard split, and a great 10’2” broad jump. Those numbers are all 80th percentile or better, and in a normal year, would be among the best. But this tight end class is crazy, and Kraft ended up fifth in overall RAS.

Offensive tackles

In a class of very athletic tackles, it was Blake Freeland who finished first in RAS. At nearly 6’8, 302, Freeland ran an incredible 4.98s 40, 1.68s 10-yard split, and 7.46s 3-cone. He then jumped a record-setting 37” vert and hit an elite 10’ broad jump as well. Freeland has likely entrenched himself on Day 2. Darnell Wright, Tennessee ( 9.45u ): Darnell Wright had a terrific Senior Bowl and has some of the most consistent tape in the class. The one question was his athletic ceiling. At 6’5, 333, Wright ran an incredible 5.01s 40 and jumped 9’07” in the broad. So he pretty clearly answered that question. Wright is likely a mid-to-late first-round pick.

One of the most intriguing development tackles in the class, Jaelyn Duncan finished fifth in RAS. At 6’6, 306, Duncan ran a 5.10s 40, 1.78s 10-yard split, and hit elite numbers in the jumps. He’s locked into the early portion of Day 2. Broderick Jones, Georgia ( 9.43u ): Broderick Jones was clearly a great athlete on tape and was rumored to be exceptionally fast for his size, but even I was surprised that he finished with the fastest 40 at 4.97s. That’s at over 6’5, 311. Also, he measured in with elite 34.75” arms, giving him an outstanding overall profile at tackle.

Interior offensive linemen