Biggest winners on defense from the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine has come and gone, and with it we’ve received valuable information on some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Every year there are players who surprise with incredible testing, and others who come in below expectations. It’s a good opportunity for scouts to return to the tape to evaluate discrepancies in how players looked on film versus on the track in Indianapolis.

With all the testing posted and the final numbers in, it’s time to take a closer look at the prospects who helped themselves the most with their performance at the Combine. We’ll kick things off with a look at the defensive standouts, then move to the offensive side on Wednesday.

I’ll be tracking the testing and putting the numbers into context using RAS: Relative Athletic Score. It’s a system invented by Kent Le Platte that takes the measurements of a player, combines them with the testing numbers, and spits out an easy-to-understand final RAS score between 0.00 and 10.0. That number is essentially the percentile of the athlete. A 10.0 would be the best ever at the position (100th percentile). A 7.50 would be a very good (75th percentile) athlete. 5.00 (50th percentile) would be an average athlete, and so on.

Here are the biggest winners from the Combine on the defensive side of the ball.

Edge rushers

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern ( 9.85u RAS): Perhaps the most impressive defensive line tester overall, Adebawore put up an absurd 4.49s 40, 37.5” vertical, and 10’5” broad jump at 282 pounds . For reference, those numbers are better than 2022 1st overall pick Travon Walker’s numbers, and he was 10 pounds lighter. Adebawore may have forced himself into the early-Day 2 or even late-first conversation.

Interior defensive linemen

Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma ( 9.63u RAS ): I knew Redmond would impress with his testing, but I didn’t expect it to be this good. While he’s on the small side at 6’2, 291, his 4.81s 40, 34.5” vert, and 9’8” broad jump were all above the 97th percentile. He also turned in an absurd 7.3s 3-cone. Redmond definitely earned himself some money.

Linebackers

Jack Campbell, Iowa ( 9.98u RAS ): The only question I had about Campbell was his overall athleticism, and he answered that question in the most emphatic way possible. Campbell turned in one of the best overall workouts at the Combine at over 6’4, 249. He was no worse than 78th percentile in any metric, but his 6.74s 3-cone (98th percentile) was particularly noteworthy. Campbell could easily be the first linebacker taken, potentially even in the late 1st.

Cornerbacks

Deonte Banks, Maryland ( 9.99u RAS ): In one of the most athletic CB classes in recent memory, Deonte Banks still managed to stand out. Banks measured in with good size at just over 6’0, 197, but blew the doors off every other metric. 4.35s 40, 1.49s 10-yard split, 42” (!) vert, and a 11’4” (!!) broad jump. Simply incredible, generational-level athleticism.

Safeties