Falcons sign OL Josh Miles

The Falcons are running a bit low on cap space and available roster spots after signing Calais Campbell, but they’re still not done in free agency just yet.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Falcons are poised to sign former Cardinals tackle Josh Miles to what’s presumably an affordable one-year deal.

The team confirmed that signing a short time later.

Miles, a seventh round pick for Arizona back in 2019, is a strong and athletic tackle Arizona clearly hoped would develop into a swing tackle option for them. Instead, he played sparingly, appearing in just about a full season’s worth of games over four seasons with the Cardinals and playing scant snaps for them over that span.

Atlanta’s going to spend very little to roll the dice and find out if the talent and ability that intrigued Arizona can be unlocked by a different coaching staff, potentially giving him them a quality swing tackle option of their own for 2023. Remember, while Germain Ifedi might be the odds-on favorite for that role right now, he hasn’t really spent time at left tackle in the pros. He’ll be in the mix this summer unless the Falcons add talent via the draft, and perhaps even then Miles can push for a practice squad role.

This is a pure projection signing, in other words, but Miles will be an interesting player to keep an eye on this summer given Atlanta’s relative lack of backup tackle options. Give him a warm welcome, if you would.