Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Mar. 3

Combine Coverage!

Ah, it’s Underwear Olympics time again, and The Falcoholic crew will be bringing (fully-clothed) content to you as the event unfolds. While on-field workouts just started yesterday, it’s already been a headline-filled few days, dominated by the news of potential first-overall pick Jalen Carter’s arrest.

That troubling development aside, there’s been news of the Falcons-variety — including GM Terry Fontenot’s presser where he addressed the quarterback position.

Falcoholic draftnik Kevin Knight has been tracking the various positions and players of interest for the Falcons, and you can catch his updates below:

Quarterback Content!

So what are the Falcons looking to do regarding the quarterback position in 2023 and beyond? Well, they could give up a king’s ransom for Lamar Jackson — and open a Super Bowl window in the process. Or they could also stick with second-year QB Desmond Ridder in redefined quarterback purgatory. We should have a clearer understanding of their plans at the spot this month.

They have already done one necessary thing, though, by releasing Marcus Mariota and freeing up $12 million in cap space.

Whoever suits up under center for Atlanta this season, one thing is for certain: They’ll have a new quarterbacks coach.