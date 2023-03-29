Falcons sign veteran DT Calais Campbell to one-year deal

It’s been an interesting offseason thus far for the Atlanta Falcons. This is arguably the most exciting and unpredictable offseason that the fans have witnessed here in quite some time. Between the most recent free agent signings of safety Jessie Bates, Kaden Ellis, and David Onyemata and the un-retirement of Eddie Goldman... this offseason is heating up!

Well, it got even more delicious on Wednesday as it was announced that the Falcons have signed veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell. It was already known last week that Campbell was set to visit the team, but it apparently went well as the big man is now a Falcon.

Prior to reaching his decision, Calais Campbell had a 40-minute phone call with owner Arthur Blank and the two discussed leadership, charitable efforts, and how Campbell thrives in the community. That non-football call helped seal it. https://t.co/z5tHAF5vdy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

The Campbell signing is a fascinating move for many reasons. Campbell will be turning 37 by the start of the season, but with him, age is just a number. In 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens, Campbell recorded the second-most sacks on the Ravens with 5.5 sacks. Only Grady Jarrett on the Falcons had more sacks than Campbell in 2022, and now he’ll get to line up next to him. He also brings a decorated past, as he was a First-team All-Pro selection in 2017, 2x Second-team All-Pro selection in 2014 and 2016, 6x Pro Bowl selection in 2014, 2015, 2017-2020 and was prestigiously selected as the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Campbell apparently made his decision in part because he likes what the Falcons are building, which is a refreshing thing to hear.

1: I just spoke with Calais Campbell and he told me he did have visits lined up with the Jets and the Bills, but ultimately he decided on the Falcons because he believes in what they are trying to do. He feels like with this roster, they have a chance to… @929MorningShift — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) March 29, 2023

Even if Campbell’s age finally catches up with him in 2023 at age 37, he’s definitely a great guy to have in the locker room. Only time will tell though.