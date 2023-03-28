Falcons sign veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller

After a quiet few days with nothing but whispers and a lot of hope surrounding a potential Calais Campbell signing, the Atlanta Falcons are back to making moves in NFL free agency. Today’s signing was in the wide receiver room, which was perilously thin behind presumptive starters Drake London and Mack Hollins. Atlanta has been kicking the tires on a number of veterans thus far—they reportedly had an offer out for Darius Slayton—but only Hollins has joined the roster.

That changed today with the addition of wide receiver Scotty Miller, who signed with the team on Tuesday per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bucs free-agent WR Scotty Miller is staying in the NFC South, reaching agreement on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2023

Miller, who will be just 26 heading into the 2023 NFL season, spent his entire rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being selected in the sixth round (pick 208) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Miller was primarily a depth option in Tampa’s loaded passing attack, with a career-best 33 receptions for 501 yards (15.2 YPR) and 3 TDs in 2020. At just 5’9, 175, Miller is a stark contrast from the size of Atlanta’s current receiving corps.

Miller does bring one very dangerous element to the passing game: deep speed. He ran a reported 4.36s 40 alongside a 1.51s 10-YS, and turned in some impressive jumps and agility testing. Miller also offers versatility to line up on the inside or outside, and offers average to above-average run blocking—which is no small feat for a receiver his size. He’s a very good athlete overall, coming in with a 7.76 RAS.

Miller figures to immediately slot in as the third receiver on Atlanta’s depth chart, which looks like this by the way:

Drake London

Mack Hollins

Scotty Miller

Jared Bernhardt

Frank Darby

Josh Ali

Ra’Shaun Henry

Miller gives Atlanta a reliable veteran option to plug in immediately, if needed, or a versatile reserve with terrific deep speed. The Falcons were certainly lacking a complementary deep threat to Kyle Pitts, and Miller should compete right away to win that job. I wouldn’t expect this signing to be overly expensive (we’ll update this story with contract details as they become available) and don’t believe it will affect the team’s plans in the upcoming NFL Draft to a significant extent. Atlanta still has plenty of need for a WR2-caliber player in the late-Day 2, early-Day 3 range.

Join us in welcoming Scotty Miller to Atlanta.