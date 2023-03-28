Falcons Reacts Survey: How would you feel if Arthur Blank sold the team?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Hello, Falcoholics, and welcome to another Reacts Survey! This week, in light of the pending sale of the Washington Commanders and the recent-ish sale of the Denver Broncos, we’re curious: Would you want to see Arthur Blank sell the Falcons?

On one hand, Blank has generally been a good owner. He’s developed strong relationships with players, from Michael Vick to Julio Jones, he gives a lot to the community and to charitable organizations, and the Falcons do have a winning record of 171-166-1 during his time as the team’s principal owner.

On the other hand, fans have had some concerns about Blank being TOO close to players and putting the front office in tough situations, like when he promised Julio Jones would be a Falcon for life, which absolutely did not come to fruition. Rumors and logic both suggest Blank had a heavy hand in the efforts to trade for Deshaun Watson last offseason, which seemed to alienate the team’s franchise quarterback, Matt Ryan, and forced a trade to the Colts that yielded just a third-round pick for Atlanta. And one can certainly argue that Blank held on to Thomas Dimitroff much longer than he should have.

So tell us: Would you want to see Arthur Blank sell the Falcons? And we’ve got a bonus question today. Now that the initial free agency frenzy has settled down, how confident are you in the direction this team is headed?

Weigh in with your thoughts in the survey, and then tell us why you voted the way you did in the comments!