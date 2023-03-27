Falcons sign DE Joe Gaziano

Earlier today, I wrote that the Falcons would likely continue to try to bolster their depth ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft at most every position you could think of. They’re doing just that as we speak, with the announcement that the team has signed former Chargers defensive end Joe Gaziano.

This move won’t move the needle for many, given that Gaziano has just one career sack and one NFL start to his name after three seasons in the league. The Northwestern product was an undrafted free agent in 2020 when the Chargers scooped him up, and has spent time on the team’s practice squad and active roster as a reserve defensive lineman and special teamer. He has shown some ability to get after the passer in his career, albeit in very limited opportunities to this point.

For a Falcons line that still lacks depth, the 26-year-old will compete for a reserve role this summer, and Atlanta will hope he’ll find his way to more snaps and a greater impact than he did with the Chargers. His scouting report coming into the league gave him credit for his technique and hand usage but dinged him for his frame and quickness, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Falcons can unlock a role for him that will play to his strengths.

Give Gaziano a warm welcome to Atlanta, and we’ll see if he can push his way onto the roster this summer.