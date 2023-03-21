Falcons set to host DL Calais Campbell for free agent visit

The Falcons added David Onyemata to their defensive line, and I think we all figured that would be the big free agent addition of the offseason. It appears Atlanta may have at least one more big move in store as they attempt to bolster the line, though, because they’re hosting the great Calais Campbell for a free agent visit.

Campbell will be 37 years old in September, but he’s still got it, having piled up 5.5 sacks last year for the Ravens and having forced two fumbles. His addition would make this the best defensive line rotation the Falcons have had in quite some time.

The #Falcons are planning to host veteran DL Calais Campbell on a free-agent visit this week, sources say. Campbell was recently released by the #Ravens, who kept the door open for his return. But in the meantime, the 15-year veteran will meet with Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/BdxUOBFSfx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2023

We won’t get ahead of ourselves and say the Falcons are adding Campbell, but even the possibility is intriguing given that Grady Jarrett, Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham, and recently reinstated veteran Eddie Goldman is already a pretty good group, and having Campbell, Jaarrett, Onyemata, and Graham lined up as a group would be awfully intimidating. Campbell wouldn’t have to be counted on to be a full-time starter—he still has played over 60% of the defensive snaps the past two seasons—and would obviously be a force for good for a line that needs more of them.

Campbell has been in the league since 2008 and has 99 sacks over the course of his career, having destroyed dreams for the Cardinals, Jaguars, and Ravens over the past decade-and-a-half. He’s a tremendous pass rusher who remains effective as he nears his 40th birthday, and a rock solid run defender. Basically, if the Falcons can get his done, it’s a huge short-term lift for their line.

We’ll see what happens, but fingers very much crossed for Campbell.