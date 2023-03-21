Falcons Reacts Survey: Grade the Falcons’ free agency haul so far

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

As a Falcons fan, I’m used to being mildly annoyed during the early wave of free agency, because in recent years, the Falcons have been broke and have shied away from big moves to acquire quality veterans. While the Falcons didn’t break the bank or make any huge splashes this free agency period, they have brought in a number of veterans as well as trading for Jonnu Smith and locking up a few of their own players who were set to hit free agency.

Here’s a reminder of all the moves so far:

Traded for TE Jonnu Smith, sending the Patriots a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in return.

Re-signed G Chris Lindstrom to a five-year, $105 million deal with $63 million guaranteed.

Re-signed Keith Smith, Atlanta’s fullback and a key special teams contributor.

Signed DT David Onyemata away from the Saints.

Re-signed punter Bradley Pinion on a three-year deal.

Signed Jessie Bates III from the Bengals, arguably the best safety on the free agent market this offseason.

Signed LB Kaden Elliss away from the Saints following a breakout seven-sack season.

Signed QB Taylor Heinicke from the Commanders.

Re-signed T Kaleb McGary after one of the better campaigns of his career.

Signed veteran LB Tae Davis.

Signed WR Mack Hollins from the Oakland Raiders.

Signed veteran CB Mike Hughes.

Re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong.

Brought back DT Eddie Goldman out of retirement.

That’s quite the list, and we want to know what you think about it. How would you grade the Falcons’ early efforts in free agency? Weigh in via our survey below, and share why you voted the way you did in the comment section.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/2H8F1H/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later this week for the results!