Here’s the full schedule and all of our coverage.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Combine

Share All sharing options for: Everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine is finally upon us: the first official NFL event for the 2023 NFL Draft. Affectionately dubbed the “Underwear Olympics” by fans, the Combine is the first in-person opportunity for most NFL coaching staffs to get a chance to meet with and evaluate prospects.

While the on-field workouts and drills draw all the viewers, the formal and informal interviews with teams and the medical checks can be just as important. Unfortunately for us, we’re not privy to many of those details beyond snippets from insiders, but we are tracking reported 2023 NFL Draft interest here.

Instead, we’ll all be watching and monitoring the on-field drills. It all begins today on Thursday, March 2. You can see the full schedule below.

NFL Combine 2023 On-field Workouts Schedule

Thursday, March 2 at 3 PM ET: EDGE, IDL, LB

Friday, March 3 at 3 PM ET: CB, S

Saturday, March 4 at 1 PM ET: QB, WR, TE

Sunday March 5 at 1 PM ET: RB, OT, IOL

Workouts will be televised live on NFL Network and can also be watched on NFL+, if you subscribe to that service.

Check below for an updating list of all our coverage of the event.

Combine position previews

DEFENSE | EDGE | IDL | LB | CB | S | OFFENSE | WR | RB | TE | OT | IOL