Falcons sign LB Tae Davis

The Falcons continue to add to their football team in free agency, as you’d expect, and at the moment they’re prioritizing linebacker depth and special teams help.

That comes in the form of former Browns linebacker Tae Davis, who joins Atlanta after two years in Cleveland.

The #Falcons continue their free agency shopping spree on defense, adding linebacker Tae Davis, per his agents @davidcanter @nessmugrabi and @brian_mcintyre. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

Davis, who will be 27 when the season starts, has had a significant special teams role with the Jets, Texans, and Browns over four NFL seasons. He played 65% of the special teams snaps in the 18 games he’s appeared in over the past two season in Cleveland, proving himself to be a reliable tackler in that role, and is likely stepping into a similar role in Atlanta. He’s likely being targeted as a 1:1 replacement for veteran Nick Kwiatkoski, who barely played on defense in 2022 but wound up being one of the special teams coordinator Marquice Williams’ most heavily utilized players.

In Atlanta, Davis will compete with Dorian Etheridge and Nate Landman for that deep reserve linebacker role and special teams snaps, but doesn’t figure to...well, figure in on defense unless the Falcons Give him a warm welcome