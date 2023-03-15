Darius Slay responds to Trae Young’s call to join the Falcons with a cryptic tweet

Silly season is upon as as the legal tampering period is in full swing in the NFL, and yes we are writing about it and giving life to the speculation. We indulge from time-to-time when it’s intriguing enough.

Darius Slay — the Pro Bowl cornerback who was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier today — had a cryptic “eyes emoji” response to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young’s reply to his tweet implying that Slay should head to Atlanta as his next destination following his release.

Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

Come on home!

Make the move. @AtlantaFalcons — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 15, 2023

It could be nothing but some Twitter fun on Slay’s part, but given how aggressive Atlanta has been in the free agent market thus far and the potential roster fit that Slay would be, we can’t help but think that where there’s smoke there could be fire.

Also, we are 1/1 in writing up speculation that proved to be true after talking about how Jessie Bates was seen at dinner with three Falcons players before he eventually agreed to a deal with the Birds when the tampering period kicked off, on Monday.

Slay is coming off of a great stint with the Eagles, where he was part of an NFC winning secondary. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in five of the past six seasons overall, including in both 2021 and 2022, when he recorded three interceptions in each of those campaigns. He also only missed one game in each of the past two years and would in theory be an upgrade for Atlanta at their CB2 spot.

Slay is from Brunswick, Georgia and would presumably be “coming home” if he were to sign with the Falcons.