The great Falcons 2023 legal tampering roundup

Legal tampering begins today! As we previewed yesterday, this is a time for teams to begin negotiating deals and even have them all but final before free agency actually starts up. We’ll hope the Falcons are among the teams with reported deals done in the coming days.

While we wait, there are likely to be plenty of intriguing rumors going around, as well as a few concrete reports of Atlanta’s interest and/or potential signings. It will be difficult to keep track of all of it if the Falcons are as active as I expect them to be, so why not do all of that in one place?

You’ll find rumors, reports, and more in this roundup and we’ll update it as frequently as we can, so stay tuned here for a roundup of everything the Falcons are up to today, tomorrow, and Wednesday before 4 p.m.

Reported signings

Rumors