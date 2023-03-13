 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The great Falcons 2023 legal tampering roundup

Everything we’re hearing during the wild couple of days before free agency officially kicks off.

By Dave Choate
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Legal tampering begins today! As we previewed yesterday, this is a time for teams to begin negotiating deals and even have them all but final before free agency actually starts up. We’ll hope the Falcons are among the teams with reported deals done in the coming days.

While we wait, there are likely to be plenty of intriguing rumors going around, as well as a few concrete reports of Atlanta’s interest and/or potential signings. It will be difficult to keep track of all of it if the Falcons are as active as I expect them to be, so why not do all of that in one place?

You’ll find rumors, reports, and more in this roundup and we’ll update it as frequently as we can, so stay tuned here for a roundup of everything the Falcons are up to today, tomorrow, and Wednesday before 4 p.m.

Reported signings

Rumors

  • The Falcons have shown interest in free agent Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon, per insider Josina Anderson.
  • Basically everyone expects the Falcons to sign Jessie Bates III. It has been so widely rumored and reported that it would be a faint surprise if they didn’t land the terrific free agent safety, so let’s hope.
  • One of the reporters linking Bates to the Falcons is Falcon Report lead Daniel Flick, who also has an intriguing name he says the Falcons are chasing. That would be Alexander Mattison, a 24-year-old backup to Dalvin Cook who has been consistently productive when he has seen game action and has just over 400 carries in the NFL to his name. Mattison is a capable pass catcher and physical runner would be a nice complement to Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.

