The great Falcons 2023 legal tampering roundup

Legal tampering begins today! As we previewed yesterday, this is a time for teams to begin negotiating deals and even have them all but final before free agency actually starts up. We’ll hope the Falcons are among the teams with reported deals done in the coming days.
While we wait, there are likely to be plenty of intriguing rumors going around, as well as a few concrete reports of Atlanta’s interest and/or potential signings. It will be difficult to keep track of all of it if the Falcons are as active as I expect them to be, so why not do all of that in one place?
You’ll find rumors, reports, and more in this roundup and we’ll update it as frequently as we can, so stay tuned here for a roundup of everything the Falcons are up to today, tomorrow, and Wednesday before 4 p.m.
Reported signings
- The Falcons have traded for tight end Jonnu Smith from the Patriots for a 2023 7th rounder. Smith scored 11 touchdowns and put up over 800 yards receiving over two seasons with Arthur Smith in Tennessee, and will look to recapture that magic as TE2 or TE3 in Atlanta.
- Atlanta has locked up stellar guard Chris Lindstrom on a 5 year, $105 million mega deal with $63 million guaranteed.
- Keith Smith is back in Atlanta, with the veteran fullback and key special teamer signing what we’re assuming to be a one-year deal.
- David Onyemata is leaping over from a division rival. The veteran defensive tackle had five sacks last season and will add a nasty pass-rushing presence to pair with Grady Jarrett on the defensive line.
- Atlanta’s bringing back punter Bradley Pinion on a three-year deal. It’s one of the eight highest annual salaries for a punter, which is a bit surprising, but it seems like quite a bit of that money is coming up front.
Rumors
- The Falcons have shown interest in free agent Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon, per insider Josina Anderson.
- Basically everyone expects the Falcons to sign Jessie Bates III. It has been so widely rumored and reported that it would be a faint surprise if they didn’t land the terrific free agent safety, so let’s hope.
- One of the reporters linking Bates to the Falcons is Falcon Report lead Daniel Flick, who also has an intriguing name he says the Falcons are chasing. That would be Alexander Mattison, a 24-year-old backup to Dalvin Cook who has been consistently productive when he has seen game action and has just over 400 carries in the NFL to his name. Mattison is a capable pass catcher and physical runner would be a nice complement to Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.
