The great Falcons 2023 free agency and legal tampering roundup

Legal tampering has passed and we’re on to free agency. The Falcons are, as you’d expect, busy.

There are plenty of intriguing rumors going around, as well as a quite a few concrete reports of Atlanta’s interest and actual signings. It will be difficult to keep track of all of it if the Falcons are as active as they’ve been early on, so why not do all of that in one place?

You’ll find rumors, reports, and more in this roundup and we’ll update it as frequently as we can.

Reported signings & trades

Rumors & reports

Free agency

March 17: The Falcons will host free agent cornerback Mike Hughes for a visit over the weekend, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Hughes is a solid part-time starter who, as Fowler notes, once overlapped with Jerry Gray. Still just 26 years old and with 18 starts under his belt, Hughes would be good competition for a cornerback group that does need more help even with Darren Hall, Dee Alford, and Jamal Peters in the mix behind A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward.

March 16: The Record Sports reporter Art Stapleton reports that the Falcons are believed to have made an offer to Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, a Kevin Knight favorite:

Slayton would add experience and ability to a pretty bare wide receiver group, so stay tuned on this one. He’s coming off a season with over 700 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns on 46 receptions.

Also, the Falcons still have interest in bringing Rashaan Evans back, per D. Orlando Ledbetter. Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen are likely to move around a bit, meaning Evans likely has appeal for them as an early down option in the middle.

Legal tampering