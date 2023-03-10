Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Mar. 10

It’s Friday! It’s links! Of the Falcons variety!

Calvin Ridley reinstated

Former Atlanta Falcon Calvin Ridley, suspended for the 2022 NFL season for gambling on games, has been officially reinstated by the league. He is expected to suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the upcoming season, where his presence will certainly add some deep play ability to Jacksonville’s passing attack.

The Falcons will receive a fifth-round pick as compensation for the wide receiver. Ridley, who has remained relatively quiet about the nature of his suspension, penned a letter in The Players Tribune that provides insight into what would be his final days as a Falcon.

Out on Lamar

By far, the Lamar Jackson non-exclusive franchise saga has dominated the week. The Ravens, having hit Jackson with the tag, are now allowing other teams to offer him contracts — which they have the ability to match. Should Jackson leave, the Ravens would be awarded two first-round draft picks for his departure.

The Falcons, heavily rumored to be in on the quarterback since the Combine, are reportedly not interested, which immediately begs the question: Why not?

Should the Falcons truly, truly be out on Jackson, it’s the clearest sign yet that they’re prepared to enter 2023 with Desmond Ridder as their QB1.

LB Lorenzo Carter back on two-year deal

The Falcons kept one of their defensive standouts from hitting the free agent market, signing linebacker Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal worth $9 million.

Falcons elect not to tag OT Kaleb McGary

Right tackle Kaleb McGary put together his best season as a pro in a contract year — which is, ultimately, the best time to do it. As such, he’s in line for a significant pay raise, and it’s one we’ve wondered if Atlanta would oblige, given his entire body of work.

The Falcons were not willing to shell out $18 million to slap the franchise tag on McGary,