Falcons Reacts Survey: Should Atlanta sign Jessie Bates in free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello Falcoholics, and welcome to this week’s Reacts survey! Free agency is just around the corner, and the Falcons have a lot of cap space and a lot of needs. One of those needs is to bolster the safety position, and Bengals safety Jessie Bates is likely to hit the market once the new league year begins on March 15, 2023.

Bates has already been linked to Atlanta, and he was spotted dining recently with Falcons Kyle Pitts, AJ Terrell, and Casey Hayward. He’d fill a need, and for once, the Falcons are in a position to make a splash during free agency.

So what do you think? Should the Falcons sign Bates? Weigh in below, and share your thoughts in the comment section!