Tracking Falcons free agency for 2023

March is upon us, and the start of free agency is only two weeks away. That means things will heat up here for a Falcons team newly flush with cash, with re-signings, new signings, and rumors to follow.
That can get dizzying even when the team is signing a bunch of late March, C-tier free agents, and this year we’re likely to see much more of that. As is my custom, I’d like to give you a way to keep track of how this all flows with...well, a tracker.
Here’s what we know about the team’s re-signings so far, plus new signings as they happen.
Free agents
The team is not heavy on must-re-sign players in 2023.
Kaleb McGary is coming off a career year at right tackle and will likely be a priority, assuming the two sides can find a salary that makes sense. The team is reportedly interested in bringing back Rashaan Evans, who was a solid starter last year, and may bring back Lorenzo Carter, who was a useful player as well. Bradley Pinion, Olamide Zaccheaus, Elijah Wilkinson, and Isaiah Oliver all seem like logical re-signings, as well.
FB Keith Smith
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Damiere Byrd
TE MyCole Pruitt
TE Anthony Firkser
T Kaleb McGary
T Chuma Edoga
T Germain Ifedi
G Elijah Wilkinson
G Colby Gossett
DL Abdullah Anderson
DL Matt Dickerson
DL Vincent Taylor
DL Jaleel Johnson
ILB Rashaan Evans
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
OLB Lorenzo Carter
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Mike Ford
CB Rashad Fenton
S Erik Harris
P Bradley Pinion
LS Beau Brinkley
