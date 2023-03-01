Tracking Falcons free agency for 2023

March is upon us, and the start of free agency is only two weeks away. That means things will heat up here for a Falcons team newly flush with cash, with re-signings, new signings, and rumors to follow.

That can get dizzying even when the team is signing a bunch of late March, C-tier free agents, and this year we’re likely to see much more of that. As is my custom, I’d like to give you a way to keep track of how this all flows with...well, a tracker.

Here’s what we know about the team’s re-signings so far, plus new signings as they happen.

Free agents

The team is not heavy on must-re-sign players in 2023.

Kaleb McGary is coming off a career year at right tackle and will likely be a priority, assuming the two sides can find a salary that makes sense. The team is reportedly interested in bringing back Rashaan Evans, who was a solid starter last year, and may bring back Lorenzo Carter, who was a useful player as well. Bradley Pinion, Olamide Zaccheaus, Elijah Wilkinson, and Isaiah Oliver all seem like logical re-signings, as well.

FB Keith Smith

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Damiere Byrd

TE MyCole Pruitt

TE Anthony Firkser

T Kaleb McGary

T Chuma Edoga

T Germain Ifedi

G Elijah Wilkinson

G Colby Gossett

DL Abdullah Anderson

DL Matt Dickerson

DL Vincent Taylor

DL Jaleel Johnson

ILB Rashaan Evans

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Lorenzo Carter

CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Mike Ford

CB Rashad Fenton

S Erik Harris

P Bradley Pinion

LS Beau Brinkley

Re-signed free agents

TE Parker Hesse

LS Liam McCullough

New free agent additions