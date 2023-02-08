Kyle Pitts had the top-selling jersey in the state of Georgia in 2022

From the moment he was drafted, Kyle Pitts had an expectation placed on him to become the next great Atlanta Falcon. The fanbase more than bought into the hype and since that moment, the No. 8 Pitts jersey has flown off the shelves and onto the backs of hopeful Falcon fans.

For the second consecutive year leading up to the Super Bowl, athletic retail company Lids released their top selling NFL jerseys by state and Kyle Pitts was the top seller in the state of Georgia.

IYKYK...



We are ready to stir the pot today What surprises you? pic.twitter.com/6MfPnuFj10 — Lids (@lids) February 7, 2023

Georgia is of course a Falcon stronghold, but it’s still promising and a relief to see that a Falcon remains the representative on this map even with the transition away from the Matt Ryan-Julio Jones era and through what has essentially been a rebuild.

By comparison, if you look just north of Georgia, you’ll see Dak Prescott’s name in both South Carolina and North Carolina, despite the fact that he does not play for the local team in that area — the Panthers.

Prescott’s name appears on nine out of the 46 states accounted for — the most on the list — showcasing the continued national popularity of the Dallas Cowboys. Three of Lids’ top 10 selling jerseys are all Cowboys players as well, with Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb joining Prescott. Dak is followed closely by Patrick Mahomes, who wins six states all in and around the midwest (plus Utah), in both state representation and sheer quantity of jersey sales.

States which are home to at least one football team were for the most part won over by a player from that team with North Carolina, Indiana and Wisconsin being the exceptions. In addition to Dak in N.C., it was Justin Fields who was the top seller in both Indiana and Wisconsin, overtaking any players from the hometown Colts and Packers.

In addition to Prescott and Mahomes, Derrick Henry, George Kittle, Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, T.J. Watt and Mac Jones were the only players who were top sellers in multiple states. The Minnesota Vikings were the only team to have two different players who were top sellers in at least one state, with Justin Jefferson winning the home state of Minneapolis and Adam Thielen getting a lot of love in North Dakota. Watt and Detroit Lions rookie (and Michigan alum) Aidan Hutchinson were the only defensive players represented.

Kyle Pitts was Georgia’s top seller in last year’s rendition of the list as well and he actually won a second state in addition to the Falcons’ home base, as he was (surprisingly) the jersey of choice for the good people of Montana, which did not have enough data this year.

Heading into Super Bowl week, a look at our top NFL team and player jersey sales for the past season. What surprises you the most? pic.twitter.com/BtKuYmMxlg — Lids (@lids) February 7, 2022

Pitts is coming off of a disappointing sophomore campaign, where he caught 28 passes for 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He was coming off of a year where the Florida alum became just the second tight end ever to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season.

Many expect a bounce-back year for Pitts in 2023, and if he achieves that then I would expect his name to remain as Georgia’s representative for a third consecutive season.