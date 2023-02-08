Falcons Reacts Survey: When will Atlanta make it back to the Super Bowl?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Look, I know you don’t want to talk about Super Bowl LI. Neither do I. But with the Eagles and Chiefs facing off this week in the Super Bowl, it’s impossible to avoid wondering when we might see the Falcons make it back to the big game.

It’s hard for me to come up with a projection for this right now just because the roster is kind of in flux and we’ll have some new faces on the coaching staff. I’m assuming the team will move forward with Desmond Ridder as the starter, and I think he has a high ceiling and am eager to see what he can do with a full offseason preparing as the starting quarterback. But that doesn’t mean I think the team can make it back to the Super Bowl within the next couple of years. Within the next five years? Maybe. I’d feel more comfortable projecting a return appearance within the next 10 years or beyond.

But this isn’t an article about MY opinion on when the Falcons will make it back to the Super Bowl. We want to know what YOU think. Vote in our survey below, and tell us why you voted the way you did in the comments.

