Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

Liam McCullough had some big cleats to fill when he joined the Atlanta Falcons last year. Longtime and excellent long snapper Josh Harris had been allowed to walk in free agency and had signed with the Chargers, and the Falcons were hoping to keep the good times rolling with McCullough, a 2020 undrafted free agent who had yet to appear in an NFL game.

It was a bit of a gamble, but it turned out to be a great gamble. McCullough was extremely solid last year, serving as a reliable long snapper for a very good special teams unit and notching three tackles along the way. Given that he’s just 25 years old and played so well, he figured to be a strong bet to return, and today we have confirmation of just that. Per Liam McCullough’s Instagram:

Aside from a little early season shakiness that included a crucial holding call, McCullough looked like a steady veteran for this Falcons team, and Bradley Pinion and Younghoe Koo benefited from that. Given his youth and affordability, this probably was a no-brainer re-signing for this team, as continuity and quality play are critical at long snapper. If McCullough can build on his solid first year in Atlanta, he should be a fixture at the position for the long haul, and it would be excellent for the Falcons if they were able to pluck a multi-year long snapper out of thin air.

We don’t know the terms of the contract just yet, but congratulations to McCullough. We should start seeing more re-signings soon, so stay tuned for those.