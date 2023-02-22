Falcons Reacts Survey: Should the Falcons tag Kaleb McGary?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve reached the part of the offseason when teams have to start making hard decisions about the 2023 roster, and one of those decisions for the Falcons will be right tackle Kaleb McGary.

McGary is coming off of the strongest season of his NFL career, which is ideal for him as he’ll be a free agent when the new league year begins in March. He’s not the greatest pass blocker, but he was a significant factor in the Falcons’ dominant run game last season. Someone is going to pay him. Will it be the Falcons?

If the team decides to franchise tag McGary, it’ll come with a cap hit of $18.2 million unless the team works out a long-term deal with him prior to the July 17 deadline. That’s quite a chunk of change, but as Dave noted earlier this week, if they can’t come to a long-term agreement with McGary, the team could get back $12 million of that cap space by moving on from Marcus Mariota — a move I fully expect the team to make.

McGary isn’t the only tough decision the team has to make this offseason, and we want to know who you think the team’s top priority in free agency should be: McGary, Olamide Zacchaeus, Lorenzo Carter, or Elijah Wilkinson?

We’ve already talked through McGary. Zaccheaus finished the 2022 season with 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns, and those numbers should be taken with a grain of salt because the team’s passing offense was not terribly strong in 2022.

Lorenzo Carter had four sacks last season, and he might be a good building block for the pass rush we’re all hoping new defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen can build in Atlanta. Elijah Wilkinson’s versatility is a strength, and quality depth on the offensive line has been something I’d like to see the team prioritize ever since we had to see Levine Toilolo sub in at right tackle a few years ago due to injuries along the line.

