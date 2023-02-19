What moves do the Falcons have to make to have a successful offseason?

This is a pivotal offseason, and we all know the Falcons aren’t going to follow our hopes and dreams to a T. But let’s say, for a moment, that you could get them to do three things, large or small, that would make it a successful spring in your eyes.

We haven’t done a good old-fashioned discussion thread in a little bit, so let’s do that now with that simple scenario. What three things have to happen for the Falcons to convince you that they’ve nailed 2023 and set this franchise on the path to success after five straight losing seasons?

For me, that would be:

Settle the quarterback position. Ultimately I don’t know if the Falcons are acquiring Lamar Jackson, adding a serious veteran competitor to challenge Desmond Ridder, or riding with Ridder and getting a capable backup. What’s clear is that they have to add to the position and have a path forward that they feel good about, and I can live with their decision as long as it’s a thoughtful one and they have a fallback option on hand. My expectation is that it will be Ridder and a veteran, so as long as they don’t miss badly on that acquisition, it’s all good.

Add 3-5 quality starters on defense. When I tell you I am tired of the promise of a better defense with zero-to-minimal progress toward that goal, I mean it, and the capital and draft picks on hand for the Falcons are such that they can’t half-ass improvement on that side of the ball any longer. The defense has to get much better, and that will give this team a massive lift.

Ensure that the offensive line won’t be a source of woe in 2023 and beyond. The Falcons hadn’t had competent line play in years before putting together an impressive group in 2022, and they made it clear they can field a terrific rushing attack on a budget. With more resources and the need to support whoever the next quarterback is, ensuring it’s not a mix of stopgap veterans and unproven young players at key positions like left guard and right tackle will go a long way toward further improving the line and setting up this offense for success.

What’s on your list?