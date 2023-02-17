Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, February 17

It’s weekendish, Falcoholics, and that means it’s time to peruse some links as the clock winds down on Friday. Dive in for today’s edition of Falcoholinks.

Targets in free agency

With the Super Bowl behind us, it’s time to focus on free agency. The free agency period begins on March 15th, and finally free from Cap Hell, the Falcons should be in the market to bring in some playmakers. So who could be on their list of free-agent targets? The Falcoholic Live examined some of the options in its latest episode, which you can view right here.

Marks & milestones ahead of 2023

A number of Falcons can make a move on the franchise leaderboard this year, including running back Tyler Allgeier, kicker Younghoe Koo, and A.J. Terrell. So what marks and milestones can be set in the new season?

In-house starting options

While Atlanta is expected to be active on the free agent market, they also have intriguing players on each side of the ball who may be expected to fill substantial roles. So who are they? Let’s take a look:

Mutual interest between Falcons, Rashaan Evans

Linebacker Rashaan Evans was a key cog on defense next year, and there’s reportedly mutual interest between the team and the free-agent linebacker.

MOOOOOOOOOCKS

Our Kevin Knight dropped his post-Senior Bowl mock draft, which you can read via this nifty link.