Falcons roster review: Quarterback

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of The Falcoholic Podcast! On today’s show, host Kevin Knight kicks off our 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster review by breaking down the state of the most important position on the roster: quarterback. Will Desmond Ridder start in 2023? Will Atlanta add to the QB room in free agency or the NFL Draft? What about a potential Lamar Jackson trade?

Watch the stream below or on YouTube

You can also listen to all of our video shows in an audio-only podcast format, available on all your favorite podcast platforms or by using the player below.

If you’re interested in supporting the show, check out our Patreon page to unlock access to exclusive perks including Patron Q&A sessions, Discord perks, live shout-outs and more!

Be sure to check out the new community Discord server here! Come chat with your fellow Falcons fans about the show, the team, the NFL draft, and more.

You can watch the show here on The Falcoholic, but we recommend watching on YouTube for the best experience—including full 1080p HD video and access to the live Q&A in the chat. You can also access the show using your smart TV or device using the YouTube app for the real big-screen experience!

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have comments, we’d love to hear them. Send them to us on Twitter (@FalcoholicLive), leave them below, or e-mail the show at falcoholiclive@gmail.com.

Thanks for watching!