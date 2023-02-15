Falcons Reacts Survey: Which team will win the NFC South in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

It was a very mediocre year for the NFC South, with the Buccaneers winning the division at with a losing record and everyone else sitting at 7-10 when the dust settled. While I’d like to say the only direction the Falcons can go from here is up, we’ve all been watching football long enough to know that’s not necessarily the case.

We’ve seen some big shakeups since the season ended — Carolina is building what looks to be a pretty formidable coaching staff, the Falcons have made some changes on their sideline, and THANK GOODNESS Tom Brady finally retired for real, no takebacks. So these may not be the easiest questions to answer before we have a sense of what these rosters will look like after free agency and the draft, but as you know, that’s not going to keep us from asking.

This week we want to know which team you think will win the NFC South next year, and which team you think will be at the bottom of the pack. As always, tell us why you voted the way you did in the comment section, and check back later this week for the results.