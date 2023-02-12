Super Bowl LVII picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Two teams that were heavy preseason Super Bowl favorites made it to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs knocking off the Bengals and the Eagles rolling over a quarterback-less 49ers squad. The matchup between two extremely dynamic offenses promises to be a good one, with both teams seeking their second Super Bowl win in a decade. I’m not jealous at all.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The immortal Jeanna Kelley still has the lead at 64% heading into the final game, with Aaron Freeman and Kevin Knight tied at 62% for second place. Yours truly is lurking baldly behind them at 61%, with Will McFadden serving as the picks caboose at 58%. Hey, we’re all well above 50%!

And here are our Super Bowl picks ahead of tonight’s big game.

Who do you have winning this game, and who are you hoping will win? Take heart either way, because we’re nearly into the heart of the offseason, where the Falcons should be movers and shakers at last.

