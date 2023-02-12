Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

Super Bowl LVII is nearly here. Although the Atlanta Falcons aren’t present, as a football fan this is a must-watch conclusion to what is nearly seven months of the greatest sport on earth, in my opinion of course.

This year, the two teams left standing at the top of their respective conferences are the 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles and the 14-3 Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams entered the playoffs with the top overall seed and now have moved on the to the season finale on Sunday.

In all, it should be an interesting game. This is the first time two No. 1 seeds will face off in the Super Bowl since the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots nearly five years ago. There are a lot of interesting stories surrounding the game as well, such as Andy Reid facing his old team that he had a lot of success coaching from 1999-2012. Additionally, Sunday will mark the first time two brothers have played against each other in a Super Bowl — thanks to Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, and it’s the first time two Black quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts — have faced off as Super Bowl starters.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, February 12, 6:30 p.m. EST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Channel: FOX 5 locally; FOX nationally

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen

Halftime Performer: Rihanna

Odds: Eagles are current Super Bowl favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Is Jalen Hurts ready for the national spotlight? Is Patrick Mahomes healthy?

