Super Bowl 2023 player props: Chiefs vs. Eagles best picks

The Super Bowl for the 2022 NFL season is nearly here, with a tremendous (and rare) game on deck between the top seeds of the AFC and NFC. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in what should be one of the more evenly-matched Super Bowls in recent memory.

With the Super Bowl comes an opportunity for some interesting sports betting, particularly with regards to player and team props. I’m not really one to dive into the silly stuff (coin flips, etc.), so I’ll be focusing on what I know. After looking through everything on DraftKings, here are some of my favorite props for Super Bowl. As you’ll soon see, I like the overs in this one.

First TD scorer: Travis Kelce (+700), First Chiefs TD scorer (+310)

These two props are both enticing, as we’ve seen Patrick Mahomes go to Travis Kelce early and often throughout the playoffs. If you’re feeling spicy, you can take them both. If you’re trying to be a little more cautious, go with First Chiefs TD scorer instead. Either way, this is my favorite of all the TD props.

Travis Kelce OVER 78.5 receiving yards (-120)

Continuing with Travis Kelce, I just feel like this is a game where Mahomes will pepper him with as many targets as he can handle. Kelce has exceeded 78 yards in 10 games this season, and assuming this isn’t a Chiefs blowout, should be expected to eclipse that number once again.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 2.5 passing TDs (+170)

My confidence in the Chiefs offense is, apparently, very high. While the Eagles have been the best in the NFL at limiting passing yards, they’re just 10th in passing TDs allowed. I don’t expect Mahomes to pile up the yards, but I think he’ll get to 3 passing TDs.

Boston Scott OVER 8.5 rushing yards (-110)

Boston Scott is not a prominent piece of the Eagles backfield, but has 21+ rushing yards and 6+ carries in each of the last three games. With the O/U so low, this is one of those “anytime” props that could be hit on a single play—even on cleanup duty late in the game.

Isiah Pacheco OVER 68.5 rushing + receiving yards (-120)

Isiah Pacheco has emerged as the clear lead back in the Chiefs offense, and he’s been utilized extensively as both a runner and receiver. With a tough defense on deck, I’m not confident enough to lock myself into either rushing or receiving for Pacheco. However, with both types of yardage considered, I think Pacheco is very likely to eclipse this number. Since Week 10, he’s surpassed it nine times.

Kenneth Gainwell OVER 19.5 rushing yards (-120)

Given the Eagles propensity for running the ball and Kenneth Gainwell’s recent ascendance, this one seems pretty obvious. Gainwell has beaten this number in each of the past three games. After getting 12 and 14 carries in the last two weeks, I’d be shocked if Gainwell fell out of favor now.