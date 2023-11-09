Falcons-Cardinals Week 10 injury report: Drake London fully practices

Thursday is here, as the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare for this weekend’s road test against the Arizona Cardinals. The big news on Wednesday came that Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray has returned and will make his season debut against the Falcons.

We now have a look at the status of both team’s following Thursday’s practice.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• WR Drake London (groin)

Limited Participation

• S Richie Grant (neck)

• CB Dee Alford (ankle)

• S Demarco Hellams (hamstring)

Did Not Practice

• WR Mack Hollins (ankle)

Arizona Cardinals

Full Participation

• CB Marco Wilson (knee)

• LB Cameron Thomas (illness)

Limited Participation

• WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)

• RB James Conner (knee)

• OL Carter O’Donnell (ankle)

Did Not Practice

• OL Trystan Colon (calf)

• RB Emari Demercado (toe)

• OL Will Hernandez (knee)

• OL D.J. Humphries (ankle)

• LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring)

• TE Geoff Swaim (back)

For the Falcons, they received some good news on Thursday. Drake London, who was absent in Week 9 due to a groin injury, logged a full practice on Thursday. Additionally, Demarco Hellams, Dee Alford, and David Onyemata were all upgraded to limited participants after not practicing on Wednesday.

There were minimal updates to the injury report for the Cardinals. A new name to the report was tight end Geoff Swaim, who did not practice due to a back injury.