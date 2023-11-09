NFL Week 10 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season brought another embarrassing loss to our Atlanta Falcons, who fell even further out of the NFC South race with the New Orleans Saints winning. Now we’ve got a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on deck, who will be getting quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner back in the lineup just in time. I’m sure the Falcons won’t embarrass us again, right?

What will Week 10 have in store? Things kick off with tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7)

The pick: Bears (-170)

Spread: Bears -3.5 | Over/Under: 38 | Moneyline: Bears -175, Panthers +145

Somehow, the Bears have remained decently competitive with Tyson Bagent at the helm. The young QB clearly has some moxie and nearly took down the Saints last week. Now heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Panthers, it’s a question of who do you trust more? I don’t really trust either of these teams, but the Bears have played with a lot more life in recent weeks.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?