Falcons-Cardinals Week 10 injury report: Kyler Murray is back

It’s the start of a new week, as the now 4-5 Atlanta Falcons begin preparation for their road trip to out west this week to face the Arizona Cardinals.

The Falcons were without wide receiver Drake London in Week 9, and it was noticeable. The team did receive some positive news to start the week though, and that goes for Arizona as well.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• FB Keith Smith (concussion)

Limited Participation

• WR Drake London (groin)

• S Richie Grant (neck)

Did Not Practice

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

• S Demarco Hellams (hamstring)

• DL David Onyemata (rest)

• WR Mack Hollins (ankle)

• DL Calais Campbell (rest)

• CB Dee Alford (ankle)

Arizona Cardinals

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)

• RB James Conner (knee)

Did Not Practice

• OL Trystan Colon (calf)

• RB Emari Demercado (toe)

• OL Will Hernandez (knee)

• OL D.J. Humphries (ankle)

• LB Cameron Thomas (illness)

• LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring)

• CB Marco Wilson (knee)

For the Falcons, the big news was the return of London, who logged a practice on a limited basis. This is a good sign to start the week, especially since he didn’t practice at all last week. I’m choosing not to panic just yet on some of the other injuries, as today was the first practice of the week so hopefully we will see players like Mack Hollins and Dee Alford practice limitedly at minimum on Thursday.

Arizona’s good news came that quarterback Kyler Murray is officially back from injury and will make his first start of the season. Additionally, running back James Conner, who has missed some time, will make his return to action as well. It’s only natural that all of this happens the week they play the Falcons.