Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 10: Should Arthur Smith be on the hot seat?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Here we are after yet another frustrating Falcons loss on Sunday, asking you about your confidence level in the team. The confidence graph so far this season is interesting; as the team’s win-loss record goes, so goes the confidence. So I’m fully expecting another plummet this week.

In this week’s survey, we want to dig into the reasons behind these plummets. So this week, we’d like you to tell us if you’re content with the way Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts are being used in this Falcons offense, and if you think Arthur Smith should be on the hot seat. Take the survey below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WCTUVA/">Please take our survey</a>

As always, talk it out in the comments (respectfully). I’m sure we all have strong opinions around this so there should be plenty to say.

Check back for the results later this week!