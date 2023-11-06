NFL Week 9 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, save tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) and New York Jets (4-3). This week featured a few bangers, including our Atlanta Falcons falling to the Minnesota Vikings. If only we could have enjoyed that game instead of being tortured by it...

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3)

The pick: Chargers (-155)

Spread: Chargers -3 | Over/Under: 41 | Moneyline: Chargers -170, Jets +142

Two potential AFC playoff hopefuls clash here on Monday Night Football, and I’m honestly shocked at the records here. The Chargers have chargered their way to 3-4, while the Jets have somehow defied all expectations to claw out a 4-3 start. New York’s fearsome defense is the strongest force here, while Los Angeles’ offense is the wildcard. I always have way too much faith in Justin Herbert and this Chargers team—can’t stop now.

