Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Nov. 6

A wacky game on Sunday, one where the Falcons’ offense was anemic for the bulk of the contest. A blown lead late is the takeaway from Atlanta’s loss against Minnesota, where offensive inefficiency and poor tackling ruled the day.

Read on for Falcoholinks for your Monday morning.

Falcons - Vikings recap

As has been the story all season long, turnovers were the Atlanta Falcons’ undoing against the Vikings on Sunday. A fumble by running back Bijan Robinson and an interception on the next possession by quarterback Taylor Heinicke brought the Vikings back into the contest, and while the Falcons held the lead in the waning minutes, a blown sack on quarterback Josh Dobbs allowed Minnesota to score and take a 31-28 lead.

Injuries

The Falcons were already missing a handful of key players entering the game against the Vikings, and unfortunately, the injuries continued to mount. Both running back Cordarrelle Patterson and wide receiver Mack Hollins exited the game in the first half with ankle injuries.

Cornerback Dee Alford would also leave the contest with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta’s offense could not muster anything consistent against Minnesota, and the loss of two skill players didn’t help matters.

Patterson would return in the third quarter, but there was no sign of Hollins. We’ll monitor each’s status as we roll through the week.

Week 9 postgame show

So is it time to talk about Arthur Smith? That was the topic du-jour on the postgame discussion with the Falcoholic crew. If you happened to miss the live broadcast, the entire episode can be viewed right here.