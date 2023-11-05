Dee Alford questionable to return vs. Vikings with ankle injury

Falcons cornerback Dee Alford exited the contest vs. the Vikings in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. He’s questionable to return.

Mike Hughes will take over at the nickel position.

Alford is the third Falcons player to suffer an ankle injury in this contest. Cordarrelle Patterson and Mack Hollins both exited the game in the second quarter with ankle injuries. Patterson was able to return in the second half.

The Falcons are trailing the Vikings 24-21 with just under eight minutes left to play. Alford has two tackles on the day.