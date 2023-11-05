Cordarrelle Patterson, Mack Hollins questionable to return vs. Vikings with ankle injuries

Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings has not been the best day for the Falcons offense. That day got a little worse with Cordarrelle Patterson and Mack Hollins questionable to return against Minnesota. Both have ankle injuries.

#Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) injury and WR Mack Hollins (ankle) injury. Both are questionable to return. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 5, 2023

Hollins was the Falcons’ leading receiver at the time he exited the game. He had three receptions for 36 yards. Patterson had one carry for no gain and one catch for three yards. The team was already missing wide receiver Drake London, who suffered a groin injury in last week’s frustrating loss to the Titans.

The Falcons lead the Vikings 11-3 late in the second quarter. Younghoe Koo has hit three field goals, and the defense forced a safety on Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs, who took over for Jaren Hall, who was starting in place of Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings are having their own bad injury luck. Cousins tore his ACL in last week’s game and underwent surgery this week. Hall left the game with a concussion. And receiver KJ Osborn left the game after suffering a scary hit in the second quarter. He appeared to be knocked unconscious, but he was able to stand up and walk to the cart under his own power.

We will update this post as more information becomes available.