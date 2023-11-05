Falcons v. Vikings inactives: Kentavius Street to suit up in Atlanta debut

The Falcons face off against the Minnesota Vikings with both teams missing starting quarterbacks. The big story is two backup quarterbacks starting for completely different reasons, with Kirk Cousins injured and Desmond Ridder benched. It has overshadowed both teams dealing with big injuries heading into the matchup.

The Falcons knew its top injuries, with starting WR Drake London and FB Keith Smith already ruled out prior to Sunday’s game. Of note, Atlanta’s newest acquisition Kentavius Street will suit up to give the line some needed depth. A surprising change is rookie corner Clark Phillips is active and may suit up. The mid-round pick has to this point failed to break into Atlanta’s corner rotation.

The full list is below:

WR Drake London

S DeMarcco Hellams

FB Keith Smith

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Travis Bell

DL Joe Gaziano

QB Logan Woodside

For the Vikings, while Kirk Cousins is the biggest injury news of the week, the Vikings are also stuck sitting its starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Between Darrisaw and a rookie backup quarterback starting, the Falcons should have a shot at slowing down the passing game.

Minnesota’s full list of inactives is below: