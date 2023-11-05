 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Falcons vs. Vikings Week 9 open thread

Here we go.

By Dave Choate
/ new
Jamal Anderson #32...

Every game is important, but certain games take on that additional sheen of urgency and criticality. This is one of them.

The 4-4 Falcons just parked Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke, perhaps permanently, and now face a 4-4 Vikings team starting rookie Jaren Hall. Atlanta is home, and while they’re down a few key players, this is a winnable game for a squad that hasn’t found its footing for any length of time. It’s pretty important that they do so now, while they’re still holding a slight edge in the NFC South, or they risk a season-long stumble that would be bitterly disappointing for a team with heightened expectations.

We’ll be watching them try to get there today. Please use this as your open thread for the game, and go Falcons!

In This Stream

2023 Week 9: Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

View all 24 stories

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...