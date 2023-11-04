Falcons vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons need a win. The Vikings need a win. Somebody is going to leave this game unhappy, and I really hope it’s not our favorite team.

It’ll be rookie quarterback versus veteran quarterback, with both players making their first starts for their respective teams. It’ll be two strong defenses squaring off. It’ll be a game with import in the NFC playoff race. It will, in other words, have a little bit of everything.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch it.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, November 5

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth & Kristina Pink

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally with Dave Archer and Wes Durham on the call; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry FOX. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (4-4)

Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions

Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans

Week 6: L vs. Washington Commanders

Week 7: W @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8: L @ Tennessee Titans

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13: @ New York Jets

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: @ Panthers

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints