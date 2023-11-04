Falcons vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons need a win. The Vikings need a win. Somebody is going to leave this game unhappy, and I really hope it’s not our favorite team.
It’ll be rookie quarterback versus veteran quarterback, with both players making their first starts for their respective teams. It’ll be two strong defenses squaring off. It’ll be a game with import in the NFC playoff race. It will, in other words, have a little bit of everything.
Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch it.
Schedule & TV information
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Channel: FOX
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth & Kristina Pink
Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally with Dave Archer and Wes Durham on the call; Sirius XM nationally
Online streaming
Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry FOX. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.
Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (4-4)
Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions
Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans
Week 6: L vs. Washington Commanders
Week 7: W @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: L @ Tennessee Titans
Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 13: @ New York Jets
Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: @ Panthers
Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 17: @ Chicago Bears
Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints
