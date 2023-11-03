Falcons vs Vikings Week 9 injury report: Drake London, Keith Smith ruled out

Friday is finally here, which means the weekend is near. That also means we have injury designations for this weekend’s game. The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons held their final practice of the week ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately, the Falcons will be down a few of their key players this weekend, which will make the job harder on Sunday. New starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke will have to operate the offense without its top wide receiver and fullback, and the team will be missing its third safety.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• LB Tae Davis (concussion)

Limited Participation

• CB Mike Hughes (shoulder)

• FB Keith Smith (concussion) OUT

Did Not Practice

• WR Drake London (groin) OUT

• S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) OUT

Minnesota Vikings

*Thursday’s practice report

Full Participation

• G Chris Reed (foot)

• WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Limited Participation

• WR Brandon Powell (shoulder)

• WR K.J. Osborn (chest)

• CB Akayleb Evans (neck)

• LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

Did Not Practice

• DL Dean Lowry (groin)

As mentioned above, the Falcons will be without three key players on Sunday. Drake London, Keith Smith, and DeMarcco Helms will all be absent against the Vikings. After have a rather healthy couple of weeks, the injury bug has finally shown its cruel face in Atlanta. Micah Abernathy will have to step up with Hellams out, while on offense, the Falcons will have to roll without a fullback and without London, forcing other receiving options to step up. Smith will also be missed on special teams, where he has a major role.

We have yet to receive the Vikings injury report, so this section will be updated.