Falcons vs Vikings Week 9 injury report: Drake London misses another practice

Thursday is upon us. The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons continue to practice ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, we got a look at the health of both teams to start the week, and today we got an update on their health following Thursday’s practice. Unfortunately, the news is not all positive.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• LB Tae Davis (concussion)

Limited Participation

• CB Mike Hughes (shoulder)

• FB Keith Smith (concussion)

Did Not Practice

• WR Drake London (groin)

• S Demarco Hellams (hamstring)

Minnesota Vikings

Full Participation

• G Chris Reed (foot)

• WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Limited Participation

• WR Brandon Powell (shoulder)

• WR K.J. Osborn (chest)

• CB Akayleb Evans (neck)

• LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

Did Not Practice

• DL Dean Lowry (groin)

There were literally no changes to either team’s practice reports on Thursday. Drake London continues to be sidelined with a groin injury, and knowing how groin injuries usually work, I will be surprised if he plays this week. It’s certainly possible, but those are lingering injuries that typically take some time to heal. That will leave new quarterback Taylor Heinicke without the team’s top receiver, which isn’t ideal.

We will know more about who will and will not play this weekend once we receive Friday’s practice report following tomorrow’s practice.