NFL Week 9 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season was a frustrating one for many teams, most notably our Atlanta Falcons. We also saw some incredibly surprising outcomes, like the Denver Broncos besting the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Carolina Panthers getting their first win of the season against the Houston Texans.

What will Week 9 have in store for us? Things kick off with tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans (3-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3).

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

The pick: Steelers (-148)

Spread: Steelers -3 | Over/Under: 37 | Moneyline: Steelers -166, Titans +140

The Titans certainly surpassed expectations with Will Levis in Week 8, but can they do it against a team with a real pass rush? That’s the big question. I don’t have a lot of trust in Steelers as a whole, but I do think they’ll find a way to make Levis’ life hell on Thursday Night Football. We’ll see if Tennessee can continue to defy expectations this week, but I’m going with Pittsburgh.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?