DraftKings Sportsbook Week 9 prop bets: Should you bet on Taylor Heinicke?

Week 9 is here as the Atlanta Falcons will host the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the Falcons look to pull off a much-needed victory.

There’s some interesting prop bets this week in this divisional matchup. Before making any decisions though, let’s look at some more numbers, graciously provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total Points Scored: Under 37.5 points (-112)

I’m taking the under on this one. Both teams are starting new quarterbacks this week and both defenses have been pretty good recently. 38 points seems like a stretch, especially considering the Falcons haven’t had more than 23 points since Week 2. I do expect the offense to perform better, but I’m playing it safe here and taking the under.

Taylor Heinicke: Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+130)

After what we saw from Heinicke in Week 8, I’m choosing to believe in him. The offense just looked to be humming better with Heinicke under center, and he was definitely helping the team move the ball better. He threw one touchdown last week after taking over after halftime, and I think he throws three on Sunday against the Vikings.

Taylor Heinicke: Over 219.5 passing yards (-115)

Read above for more context, but I’m also taking the over here for Heinicke. Heinicke only played one half and had 175 yards through the air. With a full week of practice getting starting reps under his belt, I expect 220 passing yards to be obtainable for him.

Bijan Robinson: Under 58.5 rushing yards (-115)

I’m nervous about Bijan in this game. The Vikings have been surprisingly good lately at slowing the run, and 59+ rushing seems like a true test given his last few games. I’ll take the under.

Tyler Allgeier: Over 33.5 receiving yards (-110)

Keep in mind what I said about Robinson above, but I’m taking the over here for Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier has been fairly stable in his numbers, and has 34+ rushing yards in three of the last four games.

Falcons fans, what Falcons-Vikings bets have you put down at DraftKings Sportsbook this week? Do you agree or disagree with my picks? Let us know in the comments!