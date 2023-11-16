NFL Week 11 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season brought our Atlanta Falcons down to 4-6, but it wasn’t all bad: Atlanta’s now picking inside the top 10! Small victories, right? At any rate, Week 10 also featured some great games, like the Browns taking down the Ravens, the Vikings defeating the Saints, and the Texans pulling off the last-minute upset of the Bengals.

What will Week 11 have for us? Things kick off with tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

The pick: Ravens (-192)

Spread: Ravens -3.5 | Over/Under: 46.5 | Moneyline: Ravens -192, Bengals +160

After several weeks of just terrible Thursday Night Football matchups, Week 11 brings us a bonafide banger: an AFC North showdown between the red-hot Ravens and the reinvigorated Bengals. Baltimore has a claim on being on the best teams in the NFL, while Cincinnati has slowly clawed their way out of an early hole. Lamar Jackson vs Joe Burrow is primetime stuff and this should be a great game, at least on paper. I think the Ravens are the better team here, and I’m going with Baltimore at home in what should be a spicy game.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?