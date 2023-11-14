Falcons Reacts Week 11: How many games do the Falcons have to win in 2023 to save Arthur Smith’s job?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Thank goodness for the bye week. I think we all need a week to take a step back, decompress, and have a break from the Atlanta Falcons.

But it won’t be a relaxing bye for Arthur Smith and the rest of the Falcons’ coaching staff. I trust Jeff Schultz’s reporting that Smith isn’t currently on the hot seat, but a lot can change between now and the end of the season. We’re three years into this regime, and if anything, we’re seeing regression instead of progress the past few weeks.

For this week’s Reacts survey, we’d like to know if you’re confident in the direction of the Falcons, as usual. We’re also asking for record predictions and how many games you think the Falcons need to win this season to save Smith’s job. As always, scroll on down to the comment section and talk it out with your fellow Falcons fans, and check back for the results later this week.