NFL Week 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, save tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos (3-5) and the Buffalo Bills (5-4). This week featured a number of great games, including the Browns winning a close one against the Ravens, a 49ers blowout of the Jaguars, the Texans upsetting the Bengals on the road, and an electric shootout victory by the Lions over the Chargers.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)

The pick: Bills (-360)

Spread: Bills -7.5 | Over/Under: 47.5 | Moneyline: Bills -360, Broncos +285

It’s no secret that the Bills have fallen short of expectations this year, but I’m still shocked to see them at 5-4. They’re still squarely in the AFC playoff mix, but they’ll need to put things together over the back half of the season to cement themselves as contenders. A home game against the improving Broncos could be a good stepping stone to that, as Denver is fresh off a victory over the Chiefs. While the Broncos aren’t a punching bag anymore, I still think Buffalo are heavy favorites in this one.

