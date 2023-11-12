 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taylor Heinicke leaves Falcons vs. Cardinals with hamstring injury

Desmond Ridder is in the game.

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke left Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with an injury. Desmond Ridder took over behind center for Atlanta.

Shortly after Ridder entered the game, Heinicke’s injury was confirmed to be a hamstring. He was officially ruled out of the game.

Ridder ended up finishing the 25-23 loss. Heinicke was eight of 15 for 55 yards and one touchdown on the day, and Ridder finished four of six for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. The Falcons lost on a Cardinals 23-yard field goal with :02 remaining in the game, dropping their record to 4-6.

The Falcons head into the bye this week, so we’ll see the following week whether the team names Heinicke or Ridder the starter down the stretch.

