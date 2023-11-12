Falcons v. Cardinals: David Onyemata out; Kyler Murray in

Two bird gangs face off in a game certain to be... fowl on Sunday. The 1-win Cardinals host the cratering Atlanta Falcons coming off a particularly embarrassing manhandling from an injured Minnesota Vikings. Arizona, on the other hand, has starting quarterback Kyler Murray and starting running back James Conner returning.

This one wasn’t a threat to be flexed out as a national games, folks. Short or Arthur Smith suddenly deciding to give his top players the football, we’re in for some more ugly football.

Another level of ugly is Atlanta’s depth chart. Starting DT David Onyemata is out, which hurts even worse after the season-ending loss of Grady Jarrett. The Falcons previously announced starting WR Mack Hollins and NB Dee Alford were out as well.

Falcons need its coaching to come up big today.

DL David Onyemata

WR Mack Hollins

CB Dee Alford

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Travis Bell

DL Joe Gaziano

QB Logan Woodside

The big news above is the return of Murray and Conner, two big pieces of the offense... or at least, we assume big pieces with Arizona’s new coaching staff. The Falcons get a bit of luck with D.J. Humphries out, but the injury edge is definitely with Arizona.

Below are Arizona’s official inactives: